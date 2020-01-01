Share
The love of reading!
OUR MISSION
Passionately providing unique tools that promote youth literacy.
LITERACY
FACTS
There is 1 book for every 300 children in low income neighborhoods, while in middle income neighborhoods there are 13 books per every child. 1
Low-income 4th grade students are 47% more likely to read below a basic level. 2
By age 4, low income children have heard 30 million fewer words than children from middle income families. 1
A student who can't read by the 3rd grade is 4 times less likely to graduate than a child who reads proficiently by that time. 3
1. May 19, 2013, Why Aren’t Low-Income Students Succeeding in School? By Carol J. Carter
2. National Center for Education Statistics. The Nation’s Report Card: A First Look: 2013 Mathematics and Reading. https://nces.ed.gov/nationsreportcard/subject/publications/main2013/pdf/2014451.pdf
3. How Third-Grade Reading Skills and Poverty Influence High School Graduation By Donald J. Hernandez Professor, Department of Sociology Hunter College and the Graduate Center, City University of New York and Senior Advisor, Foundation for Child Development
“The more that you read, the more things you will know.
The more you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
-Dr. Seuss
“I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!”
TESTIMONIALS
“I like to read because it gives me information about places I want to visit in the world.”
Samara Foreman
Mesita Elementary School
Global Give-A-Book would not be able to share the love for reading without incredible volunteers like you!
By sharing your passion for reading and literacy we can build a future of dynamic citizens.
